MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

How much money should you have with one platform?

How much money should you have with one platform?

By Mary McDougall

Online brokers have made investing much easier and faster in recent decades. And investors have an increasing choice following a series of new platform launches in recent years. However, when you invest you place a great deal of trust, and maybe money, with the broker you select to transact for you, so it is important to pick the right one. When doing this you should think carefully about how you plan to use your chosen platform, asset security and possible liquidity problems – before handing over large chunks of your money to any one provider.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Managing Your Money

  1. Tax planning and the role of trusts

  2. NS&I saving rates slashed

  3. Preparing your portfolio for Brexit

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  3. Stock Screens 

    Eight small-caps on steroids

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

  5. Ideas Farm 

    Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 14 Oct

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

Tax planning and the role of trusts

Trusts can have inheritance tax benefits, but there are many snags

Tax planning and the role of trusts

Managing Your Money 

NS&I saving rates slashed

NS&I saving rates slashed

Managing Your Money 

Preparing your portfolio for Brexit

Preparing your portfolio for Brexit

Managing Your Money 

Getting the best out of fund best-buy lists

Getting the best out of fund best-buy lists

Managing Your Money 

Opportunity awaits as Child Trust Funds mature

Opportunity awaits as Child Trust Funds mature

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now