MenuSearch

Join us now

Portfolio Management 

The best platforms for buying investment trusts

The best platforms for buying investment trusts

By Mary McDougall

  • Investment trust platform charges can be much lower than open-ended funds
  • Important to consider how trusts fit into your wider portfolio

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Portfolio Management

  1. Super-cycle profit plays

  2. Keeping score

  3. Income opportunities from dividends

Most read today

  1. Tax 

    Review tees up Capital Gains Tax raid

  2. Company News 

    A bullish L&G resets dividend

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: FTSE and sterling wobble despite GDP bump, ITV, Rolls Royce, B&M & more

  4. Company News 

    Vaccine breakthrough: Should I start investing now?

  5. Property 

    A quarter of buy-to-let investors want to cut holdings – that's unsurprising

More on Portfolio Management

Portfolio Management 

Super-cycle profit plays

Hedge funds seek winning calls on big investment trends. James Norrington scrutinises their latest investment letters

Super-cycle profit plays

Portfolio Management 

Keeping score

Keeping score

Portfolio Management 

Income opportunities from dividends

Income opportunities from dividends

Portfolio Management 

Building the world

Building the world

Portfolio Management 

A piece of cake

A piece of cake

More from Managing Your Money

Tax 

Review tees up Capital Gains Tax raid

Buy-to-let investors and those with assets outside tax wrappers heavily affected

Review tees up Capital Gains Tax raid

Property 

A quarter of buy-to-let investors want to cut holdings – that's unsurprising

With the reliability of rental income under threat, more landlords are rethinking their investments

Emma Powell

Property 

Is there value in housebuilder shares?

Is there value in housebuilder shares?

Asset Allocation 

Bitcoin: Chasing a Millennial pot of gold?

Bitcoin: Chasing a Millennial pot of gold?

Portfolio Clinic 

Do we have enough to retire at 55?

Do we have enough to retire at 55?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now