Equity release: worth the risk?

- Equity release may look like an attractive option for older individuals looking to raise funds, but it comes with complexities
- We look at recent market developments, what equity release does and what to consider
- The risks and alternatives, warrant a good deal of consideration
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Property
A quarter of buy-to-let investors want to cut holdings – that's unsurprising
With the reliability of rental income under threat, more landlords are rethinking their investments
Emma Powell