Are my allocations right for my time horizon?

-This reader wants to grow his assets to fund future education costs and retirement income
-It is important that he holds his investments tax-efficiently
-He should reduce his massive number of holdings
-He should ensure he has an appropriate overall asset allocation
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Asset Allocation
The inequality threat
Inequality might be a threat to all of us.
Chris Dillow