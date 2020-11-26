Are my allocations right for my time horizon?

5%+ annual return over long term, fund children's education/family costs, retire or reduce working hours at age 60, build up retirement income.

General investment accounts and Isa invested in funds and shares, pensions, cash, residential property

-This reader wants to grow his assets to fund future education costs and retirement income

-It is important that he holds his investments tax-efficiently

-He should reduce his massive number of holdings

-He should ensure he has an appropriate overall asset allocation