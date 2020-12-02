MenuSearch

Join us now

Portfolio Clinic 

How can we save enough to retire in our mid 50s?

Reader Portfolio

Jimmy and his wife, 32

Description

Workplace pension, Isa and general investment account invested in direct share holdings, cash, residential property

Objectives

Provide financially for children and fund education costs, pay down debt, retire in mid 50s, assets worth £500,000 by age 40 and £1.5m+ plus by age 50, average annual return of 20 per cent.

<p>Workplace pension, Isa and general investment account invested in direct share holdings, cash, residential property</p>

By Chris Dillow and Shelley McCarthy

  • These readers want to retire in their mid 50s and fund their children's education
  • They think the way to do this is an average annual return of 20​ per cent
  • Our experts explain why this is unrealistic
  • They explain what financial provisions are necessary for early retirement

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Portfolio Clinic

  1. Are my allocations right for my time horizon?

  2. How do we choose between the many funds on offer?

  3. Do we have enough to retire at 55?

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Are UK equities about to shine? Vaccine approval, G4S, Avon Rubber & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    A quartet of value opportunities

  3. The Trader 

    Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

  4. Education 

    SIPPs: The best low cost platforms

  5. Company News 

    Is Mike Ashley the saviour of the UK high street?

More on Portfolio Clinic

Portfolio Clinic 

Are my allocations right for my time horizon?

Our experts help this reader to determine the right mix of assets, styles and sectors

Are my allocations right for my time horizon?

Portfolio Clinic 

How do we choose between the many funds on offer?

How do we choose between the many funds on offer?

Portfolio Clinic 

Do we have enough to retire at 55?

Do we have enough to retire at 55?

Portfolio Clinic 

Do we have the right mix of holdings and risk?

Do we have the right mix of holdings and risk?

Portfolio Clinic 

Diversify your holdings with exposure to different investment styles

Diversify your holdings with exposure to different investment styles

More from Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

RIP RPI: your retirement income might be less than expected

The phasing out of the old way of measuring inflation could have a sizeable impact on your personal finances

RIP RPI: your retirement income might be less than expected

Results 

Civitas identifies expansion potential

Civitas identifies expansion potential
BUY

Education 

International Investing: Best DIY platforms

International Investing: Best DIY platforms

Results 

NewRiver targets restarting fully-covered dividend

NewRiver targets restarting fully-covered dividend
SELL

Property 

Looking for value in real estate? Cue commercial landlords

Looking for value in real estate? Cue commercial landlords

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now