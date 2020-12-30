/
Portfolio Clinic 

How can I build up a deposit for a first home?

Reader Portfolio

William, 18

Description

Workplace pension, cash.

Objectives

Build up £30,000 to £40,000 in 10 years as deposit for first home, average annual return of 4 to 6 per cent, then build up larger portfolio to generate income to cover living expenses.

<p>Workplace pension, cash.</p>

By Chris Dillow, Sarah Coles and Emma Wall

  • This reader wants to build up a sum of £30,000 to £40,000 as a deposit for a property in the next five years
  • He should consider holding some of his investments within a Lifetime Isa
  • His equity allocation may be too high for this near-term goal

