Dormant assets put to better use

There’s a lot of money stashed away waiting to be reclaimed. The government estimates that there are £2.1bn of ‘dormant’ assets in the UK insurance and pensions sector, and a further £1.4bn sitting dormant in the investment and wealth management sector. To put that in context, that is more than a third of the UK’s total capital gains tax receipts in 2019/20, which came to £9.5bn.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio