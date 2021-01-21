Dormant assets put to better use

There’s a lot of money stashed away waiting to be reclaimed. The government estimates that there are £2.1bn of ‘dormant’ assets in the UK insurance and pensions sector, and a further £1.4bn sitting dormant in the investment and wealth management sector. To put that in context, that is more than a third of the UK’s total capital gains tax receipts in 2019/20, which came to £9.5bn.

