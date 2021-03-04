The rise in margin trading is creating multiple problems

It’s a well publicised fact that most people lose money when they trade on margin, but this hasn’t stopped it from booming this year as new traders have flocked to markets to capitalise on returns.

When you trade on margin, you open a position while only committing a fraction of the total cost upfront. The amount you have to pay is based on your trading providers' margin system, the size of the position and the market being traded – the higher the volatility, the larger the deposit required. Margin requirements reflect your leverage, for example, if it is 20 per cent the leverage is 5:1.