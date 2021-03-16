Is Hargreaves Lansdown the best platform?

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about platforms and their fees over the past 12 months. Yes, perhaps lockdown has got the better of me. But I increasingly question the extent to which Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.) deserves its market dominance.
In its defence, Hargreaves has done great things for private investors in the UK. The platform has a market share of over 40 per cent with 1.5m customers, many of whom have transferred from much more expensive services over the past four decades. It has an impressive, easy-to-use website with lots of content, an extensive product range and has taken steps to simplify and reduce its fees over the past couple of years.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio