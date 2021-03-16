Is Hargreaves Lansdown the best platform?

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about platforms and their fees over the past 12 months. Yes, perhaps lockdown has got the better of me. But I increasingly question the extent to which Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.) deserves its market dominance.

In its defence, Hargreaves has done great things for private investors in the UK. The platform has a market share of over 40 per cent with 1.5m customers, many of whom have transferred from much more expensive services over the past four decades. It has an impressive, easy-to-use website with lots of content, an extensive product range and has taken steps to simplify and reduce its fees over the past couple of years.