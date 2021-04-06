/
Beware the compounding effect of platform fees

Switching platforms could save you a lot of money
April 6, 2021
By Mary McDougall
  • Uncapped fee structures can be very punitive over time
  • Consider what products you hold on what platforms

A number of people have emailed me in the past couple of weeks about platform fees. It’s well publicised that the platform fees for investors in (unlisted) funds on Hargreaves Lansdown are higher than at a number of its competitors. 

However, if you choose to invest in a listed security - including an exchange traded fund or an investment trust - in a normal dealing account then you don’t have to pay any annual fees at all (dealing fee is £11.95). Within an individual savings account (Isa), the annual fee is capped at £45 per year for listed securities and within a self invested personal pension (Sipp) that cap rises to £200 per year. This is competitive. 

