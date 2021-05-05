Why the platform transfer problem is so important

Thank you to the 54 people who have taken the time to email me in recent weeks sharing unsatisfactory to woeful platform transfer experiences, the vast majority of which relate to cases since the beginning of last year.

It’s clear that many of you have had an exasperating time and lost notable amounts, whether transferring in cash and missing part of the recovery period or being unable to trade for extended periods of time. Lost dividends, missed pension drawdown payments or a platform sending personal information to the wrong customer are examples of the sorts of problems that seem pretty inexcusable.

I feel strongly about this issue for multiple reasons. The first is obvious: it’s simply not acceptable in this day and age to be left without access to your money for months. I appreciate that there are a number of parties involved and where electronic transfers are not supported this slows things down. But the bottom line is that the industry as a whole has underinvested in supporting the process.