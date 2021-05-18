/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
May 18, 2021

Could Bitcoin still prove an inflation hedge?

Mary McDougall
Author Image
Author Image
Mary McDougall

Given that the Wall St Journal recently reported that the world’s crypto market was valued at $2.4tn (£1.69tn) on 7 May, perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised that consumer website Boring Money reported that 9 per cent of customers on Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.), AJ Bell (AJB) and interactive investor also had cryptocurrency holdings. 

Freetrade, a booming investing app with a younger client base, recently surveyed its customers and found that 44 per cent of them hold crypto elsewhere – the majority of whom are male and buy bitcoin or ethereum. Boosted by asset managers such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Ruffer, cryptocurrencies have entered the mainstream – even among UK investors. 

The difficulty with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies – for me at least – is understanding what purpose they serve. There are two big problems with bitcoin as a currency: it is extremely volatile, making it a lousy unit of account, and its processing time is slow, leading to increasing transactional problems. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data