Britain's hidden housing gap

The private rental sector accounted for the highest proportion of investors’ property portfolios at the end of last year, according to research from Knight Frank. It was also the area of real estate piquing the most interest. Meanwhile student accommodation landlords are well established on London’s public markets and have been joined over the past five years by social housing and care home landlords, which have tapped into investors’ desire for generous inflation-linked dividends.

The senior living market is a laggard. While institutional investment into developing retirement housing with care provided is rising, the market for property specifically targeting those in later stages of their lives is small. Choices include retirement housing built by providers such as McCarthy Stone and Churchill Retirement, which have attracted criticism over high service charges and poor resale values, and traditional care homes for those where independent living is not an option.

At the end of last year, there was a supply of 78,383 homes for senior living, according to Knight Frank, yet a total population of over 65s of 12.4 million. Based on a household size of 1.3 adults, this gives the UK a penetration rate of just 0.82 per cent, the real estate services group estimated. This compares with penetration rates for Housing with Care schemes in Australia, New Zealand and the United States of 5 per cent, 5.5 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.