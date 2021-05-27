/
pensions

What to do if you don’t want to manage your Sipp anymore

Tired of managing your Sipp? There are plenty of other options
May 27, 2021
  • There are many ways to manage your pension 
  • Consider your Sipp in wider context of estate planning

The beauty of self-invested personal pensions (Sipps) is that you have the ability to make your own investment decisions, a wide range of options, and flexibility over how and when to withdraw money provided you are over 55. However, even if you are happy managing your pension now, all investors should consider how it will be run if they lose interest in or capacity for decision making.

If you have decided to step back from portfolio management there are a number of options available: buy an annuity, invest via a robo-adviser, opt for a platform’s investment pathway or get traditional financial advice.

