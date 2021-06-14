The perils of peer-to-peer

Peer-to-peer can offer very alluring rates

Industry has a questionable record and has suffered under the pandemic

I was surprised last month when an email landed in my inbox from consumer website Boring Money revealing just how many people dabble with peer-to-peer lending. Surveying a sample of customers on Hargreaves Lansdown, interactive investor and AJ Bell, the results showed that 16 per cent engage with peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding.

On the face of it, perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising. By cutting out the banking middlemen, peer-to-peer providers aim to provide investors with much higher rates than those available from banks. Funding Circle, the only listed peer-to-peer platform, says on its website that you can earn a projected annualised return of 4.5 to 6.5 per cent via loans made to small businesses.