August 10, 2021

Boris Johnson's Investment Big Bang needs more clarity

Mary McDougall
Mary McDougall

In a joint letter last week, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak challenged the nation’s asset managers to ignite an “Investment Big Bang, to unlock the hundreds of billions of pounds sitting in UK institutional investors and use it to drive the UK’s recovery”. 

Investment big bang were the only words bolded in the letter, a seemingly overblown comparison to Margaret Thatcher’s 1986 Big Bang – the momentous day the London Stock Exchange was deregulated. This letter, on the other hand, had scant detail on the technicalities of how pension funds should invest in these assets, and the only new detail in it, as far as I could see, was the slogan. 

