Churchill takes the long view – and invests

Rising market share in Europe on the back of added value products

Completion of the third factory extension in the past 18 months

It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the ceramics industry in Britain’s industrial history. But Josiah Wedgewood and his ilk never had to contend with a virtual shutdown of their end-markets. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what latter-day potters were faced with in the first half of 2020.

So demand for Churchill China’s (CHH) range of products dried up overnight with the widespread closure of hospitality venues, sending the Stoke-on-Trent-based potter to a £371,000 loss, even though revenues were buoyed in the early part of the year due to the incorporation of assets (and commercial activities) of one of its erstwhile rivals, Dudson Ltd.