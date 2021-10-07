How to teach kids about investing

Many children benefit from learning about money from a young age

Documentaries and social media can help with engagement and scam awareness

Improving financial literacy and awareness about investing is getting a lot of attention. The Financial Conduct Authority worries that not enough people are investing, and has set several targets for boosting individuals’ exposure to stock markets where appropriate. The Financial Times, for its part, has set up a financial literacy and inclusion campaign – FLIC – which it hopes will help young people build the foundations for future prosperity.

But the best start your children and grandchildren can get to managing their finances will come from you. Financial education was introduced to the UK’s national curriculum in 2014, but provision across the country varies hugely.