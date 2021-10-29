Better a late pension than never

If you start a pension at age 50 or older you could still build up a useful amount

Pension contributions offer many tax benefits

Tax relief and employer contribution mean that pensions savings can grow faster than Isa savings

It is not uncommon for those over the age of 50 not to have a pension or have little in one. This can be for reasons including prioritising mortgage repayments and the costs of raising children, and because employers only started to auto-enrol employees into pension schemes from 2012.

But if you are in this position and have the finances to contribute to a pension in your 50s and 60s, it is still very worthwhile doing.