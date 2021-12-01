When does a Qrops make sense?

A Qrops is a HMRC approved foreign pension scheme with similar terms and conditions to UK pensions
If you are moving abroad it could be beneficial to transfer into one
Carefully assess the benefits before doing this to you as there are a number of risks and drawbacks to Qrops
