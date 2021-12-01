MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

When does a Qrops make sense?

When does a Qrops make sense?

By Leonora Walters

A Qrops is a HMRC approved foreign pension scheme with similar terms and conditions to UK pensions

If you are moving abroad it could be beneficial to transfer into one

Carefully assess the benefits before doing this to you as there are a number of risks and drawbacks to Qrops 

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Managing Your Money

  1. Should you add a dram of whisky to your investment portfolio?

  2. Investment platforms see biggest complaints rise across industry

  3. Should I delay taking my state pension?

Most read today

  1. OPINION 

    Investment trust winners, one year on

  2. Podcasts 

    Terry Smith: “The problem is most people don’t read the accounts”

  3. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Terry Smith on company analysis, his Amazon buy and the most promising trends

  4. COMPANIES 

    Halma offers safety in numbers for investors

  5. Investment Ideas 

    Invest in the 'golden age' of biotech

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

Should you add a dram of whisky to your investment portfolio?

Companies and individual investors are betting on the growing demand for Scotch

Should you add a dram of whisky to your investment portfolio?

Managing Your Money 

Investment platforms see biggest complaints rise across industry

Investment platforms see biggest complaints rise across industry

Managing Your Money 

Should I delay taking my state pension?

Should I delay taking my state pension?

Managing Your Money 

How to de-risk your pension and Isas

How to de-risk your pension and Isas

Managing Your Money 

How to prepare for retirement if you live alone

How to prepare for retirement if you live alone

Related topics