How much should you allocate to alternative investments?

Alternative assets can diversify portfolios, mitigate downside or boost returns

It is important to determine how much you invest in them and what types you hold

Alternative assets incur a number of risks so you should not invest in them if you cannot take these on

The past few years have seen the launch of increasing numbers of investment trusts focused on non-equity alternative assets such as renewable energy and niche property sub-sectors. And these assets can play a useful role in some investors’ portfolios. But not all investors need to invest in them and if you do it is important to determine how much exposure you should have to them.

A key issue is what type of alternative assets to hold as the term 'alternative' can encompass anything that is not mainstream listed equities and fixed interest. “That leaves quite a wide universe of investable assets and each of these have different risk and return profiles,” says Dan Boardman-Weston, chief investment officer at BRI Wealth Management.