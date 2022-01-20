Will we pay IHT because the wrong pension box was ticked?

My brother-in-law, J, had a substantial personal pension, in drawdown. Before he died, aged under 75, he signed a pension nomination form after ticking a box that made his choice a “direction in writing.” So he did not give the trustees any discretion about who would have his pension after he died. He nominated his wife, S, to get 100 per cent of his pension.

The pension company trustees transferred the benefit of the pension to my sister-in-law S and she continued to draw down benefit. The pension has grown substantially in value since J's death. S has signed a pension nomination form giving the trustees discretion to decide who gets the pension fund when she dies.

J had made a will and he left everything to his wife. As a result of the spousal exemption, there was no inheritance tax (IHT) payable when he died. As everything that J owned at death was jointly owned with his wife, there was no need for probate and hence no need to file any IHT forms. HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) maintains that because J made a declaration in writing the value of the drawdown pension at death should be part of his estate. On that basis the estate would have been significantly in excess of £325,000.