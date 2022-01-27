How to plan wealth transfers within your family

Early planning with your family means that you have a better chance of passing on wealth to them tax efficiently

It is important to review your plans to take account of changes in the family

Giving away assets during lifetime can reduce IHT liability

Money can be a sensitive topic even among close families. But you will have a better chance of passing on assets tax efficiently in a way which is acceptable to all family members if you discuss and plan how to do this.

Before thinking about passing wealth to younger generations, ensure that you have enough for your own needs for the rest of your life, including possible future care expenses. Because this is so important, it could be worth getting professional advice to help you assess what you can afford to give both during your lifetime and after.