What to do when you inherit a portfolio of shares and funds

When you inherit a portfolio of funds and shares you may need to manage CGT as well as IHT liabilities

Passing on assets to other family members could be a good way to mitigate CGT

You should manage your newly acquired assets and existing investments as one entity

If you inherit a portfolio of investments such as shares and funds it is important to undertake the right administrative steps, tax planning and asset allocation changes to maximise the value of your newly acquired assets. Not doing this appropriately could cost you some of your inheritance.

If you are the executor of the will you have to go through the probate process before the assets are distributed. This means valuing the full estate and working out if there is any inheritance tax (IHT) to pay, as this is paid by the estate rather than the beneficiaries. You have to send a copy of the death certificate to the companies where the deceased held their investments and get an estimate of the value. You also need to factor in whether the deceased made any gifts in the past seven years as they would fall back into the estate, and tax may be due on these.