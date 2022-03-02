The changing face of ESG

It’s difficult to even think about environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing while such a shocking humanitarian crisis unfolds with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the implications for the sustainable investing world are likely to be significant.

First, many so called ESG investors have been caught on the hop. JPMorgan has been scrambling to remove Russian government bonds from its ESG government bond indices. You might ask why these were included in the first place.

As Evgueni Ivantsov, the chairman of the European Risk Management Council, recently put it in our sister publication Sustainable Views, “is it justifiable to develop business ties with autocratic states, where basic citizen freedoms and human rights are suppressed and the rule of law neglected?” A moral issue, but also seemingly a mis-judgement of the risks that come with it.