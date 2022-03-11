What are Flexible Isas and which platforms offer them?

Handy as they are, Flexible Isas are still only offered by select providers

We look at who does – and the rationale behind others not joining them

Flexible Isas were introduced in April 2016 as a way of giving savers the chance to make the most out of their allowance. The basic concept is that you can move money in and out of an Isa without it counting towards your annual Isa allowance – as long as the money is replaced within the same tax year.

For example, imagine you had an Isa worth £100,000. You could withdraw half of it early on in the tax year and pay back in as much as you withdrew before the tax year ends – as well as that tax year’s Isa allowance. If your Isa is not flexible, you can only pay in the current tax year’s Isa allowance, irrespective of how much you take out. It is only permissible for regular Stocks and Shares, Cash and Innovative Finance Isas – you cannot have a flexible Lifetime Isa or Junior Isa.