Should I make additional contributions to my State Pension?

I am 58 and have taken early retirement after making 30 years of National Insurance (NI) contributions. What are the pros and cons of making a further five years of voluntary contributions so that I receive the full state pension in due course? RW

Gary Smith, chartered financial planner at Tilney Group, says:

Boosting your State Pension can be an extremely efficient method of increasing the level of guaranteed income that you will receive in your retirement. Indeed, I am still surprised by how many people do not check their State Pension position ahead of their retirement or forget to include it altogether in their retirement planning.