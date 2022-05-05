/
Should I make additional contributions to my State Pension?

A reader asks if the additional contributions would pay for themselves
May 5, 2022

I am 58 and have taken early retirement after making 30 years of National Insurance (NI) contributions. What are the pros and cons of making a further five years of voluntary contributions so that I receive the full state pension in due course? RW

Gary Smith, chartered financial planner at Tilney Group, says: 

Boosting your State Pension can be an extremely efficient method of increasing the level of guaranteed income that you will receive in your retirement. Indeed, I am still surprised by how many people do not check their State Pension position ahead of their retirement or forget to include it altogether in their retirement planning.

