The hidden risk in tech stocks

Sometimes, having decades of experience in the stock market feels uncomfortable – it can make you too fearful. If you haven’t read The Money Game by Adam Smith (real name George Goodman), I recommend reading Chapter 12, where he explains the phenomenon far better than I ever could. For example, those of us who lived through the dotcom crash have vivid memories of it and as a consequence were far too conservative in the Covid tech bubble. Now it’s all unwinding, much like last time, but faster, and in greater size, as the stocks are bigger.

Here is Bill Gurley, one of the best tech investors in the world, on the subject: "A generation of entrepreneurs and tech investors built their entire perspectives on valuation during the second half of a 13-year amazing bull market run. The unlearning process could be painful, surprising and unsettling to many. I anticipate denial."

Gurley is spot on. The believers will anchor on the 12-month price high, a dangerous strategy. Twitter’s (US:TWTR) board sent a clear message about that approach when they accepted Elon Musk’s bid. That should, but probably won’t, discourage those who follow Cathie Wood of Ark Invest.

I was amused recently as value investors started to sniff around tech – a big-name investor and someone I respect emailed me to ask which tech stocks I would buy on a five-year view. Schroders' value team put out a blog: “Is misfiring Netflix (US:NFLX) now a value stock?”