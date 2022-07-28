Beware complications when investing overseas

It is now incredibly easy to buy overseas shares on investment platforms. This, plus the attention-grabbing performance of US growth companies in recent years, and greater levels of liquidity, mean that many of you are very likely to be familiar with the ins and outs of international share dealing.

Others will be less familiar, or prefer to rely on funds for their foreign exposure. But some in this group may now be thinking about snapping up share bargains across the water, and others might be entertaining the idea of direct overseas shareholdings because they are investors in Aim-traded Abcam, which is swapping its dual Nasdaq/Aim listing for life as a single-listed entity in the US.

Little of the detail is known yet – the company says it will continue to consult with shareholders on this proposal in the coming weeks with the intention to put it to shareholder approval at a general meeting called for that purpose later this year. But there are a couple of additional complications worth knowing about, whichever US shares you find yourself interested in.