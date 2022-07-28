What does HMRC consider to be a tax-exempt gift?

My question is regarding inheritance tax and possible exemptions therefrom. I see a lot of useful stuff on this subject but while ‘gifts’ are mentioned frequently, I’ve never heard the word defined.

For instance, I book a holiday cottage and having done so, would like to have the family along for company. Am I making a gift? My granddaughter likes riding so I buy and keep a horse, but only she rides it? Is that a gift? Similarly, my grandson likes driving and I buy a car. What about school fees?

Any clarification of this area would be a comfort.

PW