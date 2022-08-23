Eight golden rules for downsizing

If you are thinking of downsizing your home do it before you really need to so you are not a forced seller

Downsizing can be a way to release equity

Budget for the costs of moving to a new property

A change is as good as a rest, so they say. But downsizing your home is anything but restful – we know because we've just gone through the process.

We moved from a 270-year-old house in the Lake District, which had a large sloping garden, riverbank and woodland, to a smaller new-build bungalow between Tunbridge Wells and Paddock Wood in Kent. The distance involved proved no obstacle – moving locally is just as disruptive and stressful.