Is Hargreaves offering a fair deal?

With Hargreaves offering deals to certain outgoing customers, is it time to demand lower fees?

We look at the implications of such offers – and if rivals also offer them

Our recent report of Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.) offering reduced fees to an outgoing customer has triggered some strong reactions. One reader who previously moved a large chunk of money away from the platform after unsuccessfully protesting its charging practices began by simply saying: “I can’t tell you how incensed I am about this secret deal”. A reminder of Hargreaves’ fees – which can in some cases be notably higher than those of major rivals – has prompted her to consider shifting some residual investments away from the platform, too. “Knowing now that they do deals with some customers makes me feel that I have been unfairly treated. I guess that as investors we need to vote with our feet,” she concluded.

It seems she is not alone in such thinking. Investors have taken to the likes of online forums and comment sections to say that they too would consider leaving Hargreaves for cheaper rivals – or at least demand lower fees. One Investors’ Chronicle reader told us he had no complaints about the firm’s service levels given his need for an execution-only service, but added that he had “long wondered and been concerned about [their] fees”, before requesting information on rivals’ charges. Another reader who successfully agitated for a better deal from the platform last year now even wants to re-examine the terms of that particular deal – including checking whether the index funds in his portfolio fall under the remit of lower charges.

Those who worry about the extent of the company’s charges and the corrosive long-term effect of higher fees may well consider moving elsewhere or at least threatening to do so unless they get a good enough counteroffer. But the ramifications of this practice do go further and even pose questions for those who hold shares in Hargreaves Lansdown itself.

So should I leave Hargreaves?

Should you threaten to leave in the hope of a more palatable charging structure? Some have certainly managed this: one individual who got in touch had secured a similar offer in April 2021, with a 0.25 per cent fee on funds up to £1mn. This reader notes that he “asked them outright if they could reduce their fees to be more in line with other platforms” after seeing discussion online of others getting fee reductions.

Not everyone has had such luck: one reader says that around two years ago he had £750,000 invested with Hargreaves mostly in funds and was paying around £2,000 a year in fund fees, prompting him to tell the platform he was leaving because of its charging structure. “At the time they told me how useful their service was but they had no flexibility on fees,” he says.

Hargreaves has not outlined where or why it might offer lower fees and multiple factors could be at play, from the level of assets an outgoing client has to their time spent with the platform, which member of staff might be dealing with them or even the rival they plan to leave for.

With the cost of living crisis bearing down and plenty of competition in the market, now is a good time for all platform customers to review whether they are happy with the fees they pay and to apply pressure on their providers over the level of fees they are paying.

It’s worth noting that Hargreaves has stressed other qualities. It told us: “Clients tell us they value holding their investments and pensions with a trusted provider, the exceptional service, mobile app, insight, tools and research, expert helpdesk and advice when they need it. Our fee structure is simple and transparent where clients pay the platform fee plus any dealing costs and nothing else.” Customers do often tend to praise Hargreaves’ customer service, likely supporting its extremely high client retention rate, which came to 92.1 per cent for the year to 30 June 2022.

A regulatory sting in the tail?

Such fee deals appear to be rare among other platforms. Interactive Investor says that it’s “not routine” for it to offer such deals but adds: “There are some circumstances where we might offer an incentive to stay.”

AJ Bell, the next biggest name, says of its tiered fee structure: “We don’t offer deals on this charge as there is already an effective cap, with no charges on assets over £500,000. Our custody charge is also capped on shares, investment trusts and ETFs at £42 a year for Isas and £120 for pensions. In very rare cases we may consider additional caps for customers in certain circumstances.” However, such offers apparently serve to remedy anomalies rather than being used as a retention tool for unhappy customers – the platform points to idiosyncratic cases where a change to a fee structure leaves a particular customer worse off, for example.

Fidelity International and Charles Stanley state they do not offer such deals, but what’s notable is the former made the case that its standard pricing structure “ensures all customers are treated fairly”. That phrasing points to a regulatory risk some have suspected might come with offering unhappy customers reduced fees.

One question we put to Hargreaves, is whether a practice of offering cheaper fees to select customers goes against the spirit of the FCA’s Treating Customers Fairly regime, which notes: “All firms must be able to show consistently that fair treatment of customers is at the heart of their business model”. Hargreaves did not address this point, but the financial regulator itself pointed to the recently unveiled Consumer Duty regime as being relevant here.

The FCA said: “We are unable to comment on individual firms, but we do expect platforms to treat all of their customers fairly. Our new Consumer Duty will go further by requiring all firms to put their customers’ needs first and ensure their products and services offer fair value.”

However, an FCA guidance document on the Consumer Duty notes that its rules “do not require firms to charge all customers the same amount”, with some scope for what it refers to as differential pricing. However it adds: “Where firms charge different prices to separate groups of consumers, they must consider whether the price charged for the product/service provides fair value for customers in each pricing group”.

In Hargreaves’ defence…

Hargreaves tends to look most obviously expensive when it comes to its account charges on fund holdings, and as some readers have noted there are ways around this if you wish to stay. Using investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rather than open-ended vehicles will see you pay shares fees instead, meaning you incur a 0.45 per cent charge that is capped at £200 a year in a Sipp and at £45 in an individual savings account (Isa).

Customers incur dealing charges on shares (and not on funds), but this may not be a major issue if you are, say, a buy and hold investor in an investment trust or ETF. One counter argument is that some investors prefer open-ended funds for good reason: some may well like the simplicity of an active open-ended fund versus a similar investment trust, which comes with a few additional complications and the prospect of greater volatility at times.

Hargreaves prides itself on good service and functionality, with chief executive Chris Hill telling analysts earlier this year: "We're very clear on the value that you can provide". That is certainly a winner for some users, and other issues such as transfer complications may put others off from switching platforms more generally.

But rival platforms continue to lower their fees, with Interactive Investor doing exactly that this month, and ultimately Hargreaves' customers may ask what level of fee they are willing to pay for a reliable provider. For some this can be a difficult balancing act: an IC reader who left after failing to secure lower fees described this as a "pity", adding: "They are so good at everything else".