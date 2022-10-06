Do our wills need to be clearer?

I understand that there is an additional allowance against inheritance tax (IHT) when we leave our main residence to our son. Our will leaves most of our estate to our son but does not explicitly leave our house to him. Do we need to amend our wills to make this clear? AG

Jo Gibbons, tax partner at RSM, replies:

As your son inherits most of your estate, subject to the value of the estate it is likely that the additional IHT allowance will be available to shelter any IHT liability arising. However, depending on the actual terms of the will and the values involved, there is a possibility that some or all of the additional allowance may be lost. This may be the case if, for example, your home passes to beneficiaries as part of the residue of the estate, where not all recipients are qualifying beneficiaries (see below) for the purpose of the allowance.