Property ponzi: how to avoid real estate investment fraud

Government committee estimates £10bn lost to pension scams

Experts say property investment fraud is particularly hard to uncover

David Ames’ business looked like the real deal. The Essex-born man promised massive returns for investors in his Caribbean resort development company Harlequin Group. He had the backing of former footballers including Andy Townsend and John Barnes, financial advisers and institutions, and even property TV celebrity and Location, Location, Location host Phil Spencer.

Then it all came tumbling down. Two months ago, Ames was sentenced to 12 years in prison for defrauding more than 8,000 people of their investments between 2010 and 2015 in what the judge described as a “gigantic ponzi scheme” amounting to £226mn. The court heard how thousands of victims lost their pension funds and life savings investing in Ames’ fraudulent business while the man himself pocketed £6.2mn.