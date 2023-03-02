What to do with a lump sum

It could be you. The overwhelming odds are that it won’t be. But that’s unlikely to have stopped you – along with everyone else at some idle moment – from pondering how to use a huge lottery win.

After working out how many staff you’ll need to run your private island, the musings soon drift to the more mundane. Who gets a cut? Who can know? What does the weekly budget look like now? Do you quit your job? Reassess your values? And how do you invest what’s left?

The chances of winning the lottery are low. But the probability of coming into a decent chunk of change at some point is far higher. Property sales, inheritances, trust access, bonuses, redundancy payments and other assorted one-off paydays are a real prospect for many.