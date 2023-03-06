What to expect from the Spring Budget 2023

Unlikely existing tax increases will be cancelled

Positive news could come via energy bills support

Big issues to fix in the job market

Muddle macro situation will not give Chancellor much leeway

On Wednesday 15 March, Jeremy Hunt will unveil his first Spring Budget, which comes on the back of higher interest rates, the tax rises announced last year and a wave of strike action across all areas of public services.

Taxpayers should not expect significant giveaways associated with the politically charged budgets of the recent past, even though public finances are in better shape than first thought. That said, updates on energy support and plans to get retirees back to work will likely be on the agenda.

Investors’ Chronicle takes you through what to expect from next week’s Budget.

Taxes and benefits

Tax increases for investors

Compared with the flurry of tax increases announced in the 2022 Autumn Statement, the upcoming Budget should be a fairly sedate event for investors - but they shouldn't expect the policies announced then to be softened or reversed.

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley, said: “Short-term tax cuts could fuel inflation and are at odds with the chancellor’s present strategy targeting debt reduction and suppressing rising prices. Tax changes will therefore most likely be at the margin or longer term in nature.”

The slashing of the capital gains tax (CGT) and dividend allowance, which are due to fall from £12,300 to £6,000 and from £2,000 to £1,000 in April, will likely go ahead.

Corporation tax

As planned, corporation tax will rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent this April. Reports also suggest the chancellor could confirm implementation of an international agreement to create a minimum tax on large multinational companies of 15 per cent.

Child benefit and childcare

Experts are keen for Hunt to reconsider the child benefit system, which may also help with the government’s ‘back to work’ push. At the moment, if a parent earns more than £50,000, they have to pay back some of the benefit because of the ‘high income child benefit charge’. Any household with a parent earning more than £60,000 has to pay back all of the benefit.

As well as being a comparatively low threshold, it has remained unchanged for 10 years, which disadvantages families reliant on one earner. Two parents earning £49,000 each are not subject to the charge, whereas one earning £51,000 is. Other ways of expanding free childcare are also expected to be announced.

Fuel duty

Fuel duty is scheduled to rise by 12.3 pence per litre (23 per cent) in April, reflecting a 7.3ppl inflation-linked increase and the reversal of the temporary 5.5ppl fuel duty cut. The chancellor is expected to intervene – but at significant cost. According to calculations from Pantheon Macroeconomics, extending the fuel duty freeze for another year could cost almost £6bn.

Energy bills support

The limit on how much a typical household pays for annual energy bills is due to rise from £2,500 to £3,280 in April. This is because the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which capped average annual costs at £2,500, will end and consumer bills protection will revert back to the Energy Price Cap (EPC), defined and regulated by Ofegm. The cap will be £3,280 from April.

However, there is scope for movement here. The EPG has cost the government almost £7bn less than expected, largely thanks to the impact of falling energy prices and a milder winter. This could mean an extension of the government-led scheme overriding Ofgem’s cap, or more grants for lower-income households.

Keeping the EPG at £2,500 is expected to cost around £5bn, a move that Deutsche Bank analysts note could “help to assuage some calls for imminent tax cuts in the midst of the ongoing cost of living crisis”. But it is not without risks: energy prices remain volatile, exposing government finances to considerable uncertainty.

Fixing the job market

Pensions

The focus so far has been on what Hunt might do to entice retirees back to work and reduce economic inactivity. A likely candidate is an increase to or reform of the lifetime allowance, which makes it less attractive for people with generous pension arrangements to continue working by capping the amount people can save into their pensions tax-free at £1,073,100.

Increasing the annual allowance people can contribute to their pensions, which is now set at £40,000, is also an option that the government has reportedly considered. The allowance gradually tapers down for very high earners, to a minimum of £4,000.

Meanwhile, some 17 financial services organisations have written to the government urging it to increase the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA), which reduces the pension annual allowance to £4,000 for people who have already accessed their pension benefits. Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, explains: “While on its own it is not the silver bullet to ease the chronic labour shortage, the MPAA does provide a disincentive for those aged over 55 to access their pension flexibly in time of financial difficulty… thus putting a huge barrier up to people returning to work.”

We could also hear an update on the government’s paper on increasing the state pension age. Initial proposals included speeding up the increase to 68 while eventually increasing it to 70.

Inactivity

Though unemployment in the UK is low by historical standards, the number of inactive workers (who are neither working nor looking for work) has soared by 500,000 since the start of the pandemic.

More than half of these are aged between 50-64 and Hunt is expected to announce new measures to encourage early retirees back to the workforce. But is he barking up the wrong tree? Research from consultancy LCP recently warned that health problems were a more significant driver, with the number of long-term sick accounting for more than half of the growth in inactivity over the period. Changes to sick notes and sickness benefits designed to encourage participation have both been floated as possible solutions.

The macro situation

Public sector pay

The Budget takes place against a backdrop of continuing strike action – and persistently high inflation. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects inflation to average 5.5 per cent over 2023-24, meaning that the government’s current offer of a 3.5 per cent pay increase would leave public sector workers facing pay cuts in real terms. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank estimates that an inflation-matching pay deal would add an extra £5bn to the total pay bill. The chancellor is said to be debating whether any pay awards should be in the form of permanent salary increases or one-off bonuses.

The Treasury is also reportedly concerned that higher pay awards could worsen inflationary pressure. The IFS argues that a pay award funded by tax increases (rather than higher borrowing) could limit some of the inflationary impact.

Public finances

The latest public finance figures were a pleasant surprise, with talk of a “£30bn” windfall increasing hopes of Budget giveaways. But these are unlikely to materialise next week.

In any case, this better fiscal position is not all it seems. In the financial year to January, the public sector still borrowed almost £117bn. Though this was less than the OBR expected, it was £7bn more than over the same period last year. Hunt has stressed that “with debt at the highest level since the 1960s, it is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium term”.

Secondly, stability still matters. The market turmoil triggered by the Liz Truss’s “mini” Budget is still fresh in the memory, and Hunt will be conscious that the bond market could baulk at any significant tax and spending plans. Economists also expect the OBR to downgrade its assumptions about the economy’s growth potential, making it harder for Hunt to hit fiscal targets which are measured as a proportion of GDP.

Hunt’s wiggle room will also be reduced by rising market expectations for peak UK interest rates. These will impact the OBR’s forecasts for the cost of servicing government debt, leaving Hunt with less scope for generosity in the Spring Budget.

Finally, there are more strategic considerations. By limiting giveaways this month, Hunt may be hoping that he can preserve scope to loosen fiscal policy before the next election, which must be held by January 2025 and will likely be next year.