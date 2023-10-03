How to get the best rates on cash

Get the best possible rate on cash to minimise inflation erosion

If the cash isn't your 'emergency' fund consider locking it up for a set period to get a higher rate

Invest money you don't need for five years plus in higher-returning assets

There's a tremendous difference between the highest and lowest rates on cash accounts, and few match or beat the rate of inflation. So try to get the best possible rate for the type of account you intend to hold your money in to avoid missing out on potential returns and to minimise the extent to which inflation erodes the value of your savings.