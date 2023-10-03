Use cash to boost your returns

Cash can reduce a portfolio's overall risk and volatility

It is useful for paying your investment platform's charges

Move money for an annuity purchase into cash well ahead of doing this

Supported by Flagstone

Although investment portfolios should largely focus on assets such as equities and bonds, there are reasons to hold moderate levels of cash within them.

A cash allocation reduces the overall risk and volatility of a portfolio focused on assets such as equities. With cash currently offering attractive rates, you can get reasonable returns on it so could hold it instead of other alternative investments. Bonds have traditionally been used to diversify equity portfolios, but the values of these fluctuate. And bonds are not always a reliable diversifier to equities – in 2022, for example, the values of both assets depreciated.

Ian Cook, financial planner at Quilter, says that adventurous investors could consider holding up to 5 per cent of their investment portfolios in cash, medium-risk investors up to 8 per cent and cautious investors up to 10 per cent. However, these low-risk allocations needn’t all be in cash – they could include low-risk short-duration bonds.

If you make regular withdrawals from your portfolio – because you are in income drawdown, for example – you could hold the value of what you are going to take in the near future in cash so that if markets are down the day the money comes out you won’t have to sell assets when their value has fallen. And if you plan to take the tax-free cash portion of your pension, for example to pay off a mortgage, Michael Lapham, director at Mercer & Hole, suggests “dialing down the risk” of this money a few years before you do it so you have the money ready.

You could hold money in cash for a short period if you are looking for investments to put it into but haven’t decided which ones yet. Or perhaps you want to buy a particular investment trust but wait until its share price moves to a discount to net asset value, so need the money ready to move quickly. Having money ready to put into investments also means that you can fund purchases without having to sell other investments at short notice.

However, you should not hold too much for these purposes because if the money is in cash for a long time you could miss out on potential returns. Over the long term, it is generally better to be invested even if you didn’t buy at the cheapest moment.

It’s a good idea to hold some cash within your investment account to pay your investment platform’s fees rather than cashing in investments, with the associated costs, to do this. Or if you hold listed securities you might want to subscribe to rights issues – when existing shareholders are offered more new shares in a company, usually at a discount to the current trading price.

Buying an annuity

If you plan to buy an annuity with some or all of your pension pot you should move the money that will be used for it into cash well ahead of the purchase so that its value is not reduced by a steep market fall close to the time you do it.

Cook says that you could start to move the money for the annuity purchase around five years before you buy it, derisking it in stages. Doing this should mean that you avoid selling everything when markets are down. And your circumstances might change, meaning that you end up not buying an annuity after five years, for example, because the rates available at that point aren't very good, you postpone retirement or find that you have other sources of income. If you put all the money into cash five years in advance you could miss out on potential market returns. You could, for example, move up to 10 per cent into cash in the first year, up to 20 per cent in the second year and the rest over the next three years.

Ways to move to cash include selling investments that you were planning to sell anyway and keeping the proceeds in cash, and taking rather than reinvesting dividends.