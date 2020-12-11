On the Beach: storm clouds ahead

- On the Beach has swung to a loss as Covid-19 halted travel
- While the online business is better positioned for a recovery than its peers, bigger turbulence is ahead for packaged holiday providers
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Opinion
Consumer doubts
Consumer spending will bounce back next year – how much so, however, is a matter of uncertainty.
Chris Dillow