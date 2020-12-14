Will 2021 prove more fortuitous for first-time buyers?

Getting on the housing ladder already seemed like a leap for many long before Covid-19 reared its head. But the challenge has been made insurmountable for more would-be homebuyers in the face of the stampede to secure stamp duty savings and withdrawal of higher loan-to-value mortgage products from the market. Will things get easier next year? Perhaps.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe