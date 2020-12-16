Will this year's property stars shine as brightly in 2021?

- Shares in industrial and social housing landlords have been among the top performers in the property sector this year
- However, investors may want to look to companies with recovery potential for greater gains in 2021
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Other Assets
Will 2021 prove more fortuitous for first-time buyers?
An easing of market activity could make it easier for those looking to buy their first home
Emma Powell