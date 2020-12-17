MenuSearch

Join us now

Opinion 

Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt

Paul Jackson

Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, tips and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Opinion

  1. Lessons of a pandemic year

  2. Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

  3. Consumer doubts

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

  2. Opinion 

    Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

  3. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares buying opportunities

  4. COMPANIES 

    Househunters flock to Purplebricks in pandemic

  5. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

More on Opinion

Opinion 

Lessons of a pandemic year

This year's events have seen some economic regularities break down – but not all

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Opinion 

Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

Opinion 

Consumer doubts

Consumer spending will bounce back next year – how much so, however, is a matter of uncertainty.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Opinion 

Gilt risks

Gilts are a risky investment – but many of these risks can be easily diversified

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Opinion 

The main event

While Covid may not change the world beyond recognition, it may help enhance it

John Hughman

More from News

COMPANIES 

SSP's sad sarnies

Reduced travel continues to depress sales at the Upper Crust owner

SSP's sad sarnies

Opinion 

Lessons of a pandemic year

This year's events have seen some economic regularities break down – but not all

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

COMPANIES 

IntegraFin at a crossroads

IntegraFin at a crossroads

COMPANIES 

LSE non-exec takes an initial stake as Brexit looms

LSE non-exec takes an initial stake as Brexit looms

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now