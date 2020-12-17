MenuSearch

Join us now

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Risk on, dollar lower

Market Outlook: Risk on, dollar lower

By Neil Wilson

 

  • Risk sentiment buoyed by Fed, stimulus hopes
  • Dollar sinks to fresh lows
  • Priti Patel says UK and EU in ‘tunnel’ negotiations

Ready to join us? Start with a free account

Become a registered user today and enjoy: 

  • 3 free full-length articles every month
  • Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
  • investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
  • In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Companies

  1. SSP's sad sarnies

  2. IntegraFin at a crossroads

  3. LSE non-exec takes an initial stake as Brexit looms

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

  2. Opinion 

    Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

  3. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares buying opportunities

  4. COMPANIES 

    Househunters flock to Purplebricks in pandemic

  5. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

SSP's sad sarnies

Reduced travel continues to depress sales at the Upper Crust owner

SSP's sad sarnies

COMPANIES 

IntegraFin at a crossroads

IntegraFin at a crossroads

COMPANIES 

LSE non-exec takes an initial stake as Brexit looms

LSE non-exec takes an initial stake as Brexit looms

COMPANIES 

DMGT’s Rothermere clan sells £4.5m in stock

DMGT’s Rothermere clan sells £4.5m in stock

COMPANIES 

Rio Tinto picks CFO to replace chief exec

Rio Tinto picks CFO to replace chief exec

More from News

COMPANIES 

SSP's sad sarnies

Reduced travel continues to depress sales at the Upper Crust owner

SSP's sad sarnies

Opinion 

Lessons of a pandemic year

This year's events have seen some economic regularities break down – but not all

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

Opinion 

Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt

Could mad pay games explain Codemasters' directors eagerness to sell up?

Paul Jackson

COMPANIES 

IntegraFin at a crossroads

IntegraFin at a crossroads

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now