Swamped by a sea of intangibles

This week, West End landlord, Shaftesbury (SHB), booked expected credit losses and impairments to the tune of £21.9m. No surprise in a sense, especially when you consider the slump in footfall through London’s premier entertainment district. But determining what constitutes fair value for real estate assets is a relatively straightforward affair given the availability of detailed and up-to-date sales data. They need only arrive at the likely sale price by taking account of the asset’s primary or most advantageous market, while giving due consideration to the typical buyers and their ability to complete any theoretical transaction. It’s largely an empirical affair.
OPINION
China sets the scene for iron ore intervention
Despite the rising rhetoric, reliance on steel ingredient means a repeat of the coal import ban looks unlikely
Alex Hamer