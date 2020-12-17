MenuSearch

Join us now

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

By Dave Baxter

  • Terry Smith, Fundsmith's chief executive and chief investment officer, fields the IC's questions about his portfolio and some of the biggest investment trends of today
  • He shares his views on China, the limits of ESG investment and some of the flagship fund's biggest holdings 

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, tips and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Funds & Inv Trusts

  1. Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

  2. Baillie Gifford’s Roddy Snell: 'We have too many buy ideas'

  3. Merchants' Gergel: We spend lots of our time trying to avoid value traps

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

  2. Opinion 

    Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

  3. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares buying opportunities

  4. COMPANIES 

    Househunters flock to Purplebricks in pandemic

  5. COMPANIES 

    Can Entain really triple in size within five years?

More on Funds & Inv Trusts

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

James Anderson and Tom Slater tell Mary McDougall where they think the best opportunities are, and how they access them

Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Baillie Gifford’s Roddy Snell: 'We have too many buy ideas'

Baillie Gifford’s Roddy Snell: 'We have too many buy ideas'

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Merchants' Gergel: We spend lots of our time trying to avoid value traps

Merchants' Gergel: We spend lots of our time trying to avoid value traps

Funds & Inv Trusts 

The best regional ESG funds

The best regional ESG funds

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Schroders UK equity trust squeaks through its IPO

Schroders UK equity trust squeaks through its IPO

More from News

COMPANIES 

SSP's sad sarnies

Reduced travel continues to depress sales at the Upper Crust owner

SSP's sad sarnies

Opinion 

Lessons of a pandemic year

This year's events have seen some economic regularities break down – but not all

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Opinion 

Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt

Could mad pay games explain Codemasters' directors eagerness to sell up?

Paul Jackson

COMPANIES 

IntegraFin at a crossroads

IntegraFin at a crossroads

COMPANIES 

LSE non-exec takes an initial stake as Brexit looms

LSE non-exec takes an initial stake as Brexit looms

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now