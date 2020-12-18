MenuSearch

Join us now

OPINION 

Two good lessons learnt

Two good lessons learnt

By John Rosier

What a month! Monday 9 November will long be remembered as the turning point in the battle against Covid-19. Pfizer’s announcement that the vaccine it had developed with BioNTech built an immunity to the disease set the markets running. It’s difficult to overemphasise how important the news was in changing the mood of investment markets. In last month’s review, published on the Friday before 'Pfizer Monday', I concluded on an optimistic note. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect a month quite as good as November turned out to be.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Opinion

  1. New year, new hope

  2. Starting from the bottom

  3. Putting the public back into public markets. Or at least trying.

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

  2. OPINION 

    Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt

  3. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

  4. OPINION 

    Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

  5. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares buying opportunities

More on Opinion

OPINION 

New year, new hope

With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19

New year, new hope

OPINION 

Starting from the bottom

Testing value at the market's trough

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

OPINION 

Putting the public back into public markets. Or at least trying.

PrimaryBid COO James Deal explains how his company is championing shareholder democracy

James Deal

OPINION 

Swamped by a sea of intangibles

Swamped by a sea of intangibles

OPINION 

China sets the scene for iron ore intervention

Despite the rising rhetoric, reliance on steel ingredient means a repeat of the coal import ban looks unlikely

Alex Hamer

More from News

OPINION 

New year, new hope

With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19

New year, new hope

COMPANIES 

Will Big Tech’s run continue in 2021?

Will Big Tech’s run continue in 2021?

COMPANIES 

ESG: The next big fraud?

ESG: The next big fraud?

COMPANIES 

Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021

Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021

COMPANIES 

Consumption, changed?

Consumption, changed?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now