Two good lessons learnt

What a month! Monday 9 November will long be remembered as the turning point in the battle against Covid-19. Pfizer’s announcement that the vaccine it had developed with BioNTech built an immunity to the disease set the markets running. It’s difficult to overemphasise how important the news was in changing the mood of investment markets. In last month’s review, published on the Friday before 'Pfizer Monday', I concluded on an optimistic note. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect a month quite as good as November turned out to be.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options