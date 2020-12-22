/
Week Ahead: 4 - 8 January

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

December 22, 2020

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 4 January  

Companies paying dividends: AVI Global Trust (10.5p), BlackRock North American Income (2p), Chelverton UK Dividend Trust (2.5p), Clipper Logistics (4p), Investec (5.5p), Land Securities (12p), McKay Securities (2.8p), Montanro Euro Smaller Companies (2p)

 

Tuesday 5 January

Trading updates: Morrisons (MRW), Next (NXT)

AGM: Edenville Energy (EDL)

Companies paying dividends: JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (1p), Town Centre Securities (1.75p)

 

Wednesday 6 January

Trading update: Greggs (GRG)

Companies paying dividends: Braveheart Investment Group (42.75p), Gresham House Strategic (12.1p), Severn Trent (40.63p), Tate & Lyle (8.8p)

 

Thursday 7 January 

AGMs: Cambria Automobiles (CAMB), Global Petroleum (GBP), Ormonde Mining (ORM)

Companies paying dividends: Alliance Pharma (0.536p), Bunzl (15.8p), Caledonia Investments (17p), Castings (3.57p), Puma VCT 11 (5p)

 

Friday 8 December 

Trading updates: Barratt Developments (BDEV), Marks & Spencer (MKS)

Final: Intermediate Capital (ICP)

Companies paying dividends: Alpha Real Capital (1p), Bellway (50p), Big Yellow (17p), Circle Property (2.5p), First Property (0.45p), Hill & Smith (9.2p), Homeserve (6.2p), Intermediate Capital (17p), JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (3.29p), Liontrust Asset Management (11p), Lok’N Store (9p), London Metric Property (2.1p), Personal Assets Trust (140p), Pets at Home (2.5p), Polar Capital (9p), Severfield (1.1p), Tritax EuroBox (0.982p)

 

Companies going ex-dividend on 7 January

CompanyDividend (p) Pay date
AB Dyanmics4.422-Jan-21
Aberdeen Latin American Inc Fd0.87529-Jan-21
Aberdeen New Dawn Inv Tst Ord 5p129-Jan-21
AJ Bell4.6627-Jan-21
Anglo Pacific Ord 10p1.7517-Feb-21
Aveva Ord 3 1/3p15.505-Feb-21
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust3.529-Jan-21
BMO Global Smaller Companies0.5529-Jan-21
BMO Private Equity Trust3.9929-Jan-21
British Land Ord 25p8.419-Feb-21
DotDigital Ord 0.5p0.8329-Jan-21
Electrocomponents Ord 10p6.129-Jan-21
Experian11.1505-Feb-21
F&C Investment Trust2.901-Feb-21
Focusrite Ord 0.1p2.929-Jan-21
Hibernia Reit €1.7428-Jan-21
Iomart Ord 1p2.629-Jan-21
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust0.929-Jan-21
Northern 2 VCT229-Jan-21
QINETIQ Ord 1p2.205-Feb-21
Schroder European Reit1.4425-Jan-21
Shires Income Ord 50p329-Jan-21
The Panoply0.229-Jan-21
UDG Healthcare9.6405-Feb-21
Unicorn AIM VCT3.511-Feb-21
Wincanton Ord 10p2.8522-Jan-21
XPS Pensions2.304-Feb-21

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

IC ONLINE

The data in the table above is a small selection of what’s available on our website. Just go to www.investorschronicle.co.uk/shares and click on the dividend calendar box. You can download a full table of ex-dividend dates as an Excel spreadsheet. The dividend calendar is updated every Friday.

