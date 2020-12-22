Week Ahead: 4 - 8 January

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines. MOST READ Today COMPANIES Is Kingspan the next Boohoo? COMPANIES How WPP’s new strategy could boost media premiums COMPANIES Luxury retailers reliant on – or vulnerable to – digital transformation? Explore Most read articles

Monday 4 January

Companies paying dividends: AVI Global Trust (10.5p), BlackRock North American Income (2p), Chelverton UK Dividend Trust (2.5p), Clipper Logistics (4p), Investec (5.5p), Land Securities (12p), McKay Securities (2.8p), Montanro Euro Smaller Companies (2p)

Tuesday 5 January

Trading updates: Morrisons (MRW), Next (NXT)

AGM: Edenville Energy (EDL)

Companies paying dividends: JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (1p), Town Centre Securities (1.75p)

Wednesday 6 January

Trading update: Greggs (GRG)

Companies paying dividends: Braveheart Investment Group (42.75p), Gresham House Strategic (12.1p), Severn Trent (40.63p), Tate & Lyle (8.8p)

Thursday 7 January

AGMs: Cambria Automobiles (CAMB), Global Petroleum (GBP), Ormonde Mining (ORM)

Companies paying dividends: Alliance Pharma (0.536p), Bunzl (15.8p), Caledonia Investments (17p), Castings (3.57p), Puma VCT 11 (5p)

Friday 8 December

Trading updates: Barratt Developments (BDEV), Marks & Spencer (MKS)

Final: Intermediate Capital (ICP)

Companies paying dividends: Alpha Real Capital (1p), Bellway (50p), Big Yellow (17p), Circle Property (2.5p), First Property (0.45p), Hill & Smith (9.2p), Homeserve (6.2p), Intermediate Capital (17p), JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (3.29p), Liontrust Asset Management (11p), Lok’N Store (9p), London Metric Property (2.1p), Personal Assets Trust (140p), Pets at Home (2.5p), Polar Capital (9p), Severfield (1.1p), Tritax EuroBox (0.982p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 7 January

Company Dividend (p) Pay date AB Dyanmics 4.4 22-Jan-21 Aberdeen Latin American Inc Fd 0.875 29-Jan-21 Aberdeen New Dawn Inv Tst Ord 5p 1 29-Jan-21 AJ Bell 4.66 27-Jan-21 Anglo Pacific Ord 10p 1.75 17-Feb-21 Aveva Ord 3 1/3p 15.5 05-Feb-21 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust 3.5 29-Jan-21 BMO Global Smaller Companies 0.55 29-Jan-21 BMO Private Equity Trust 3.99 29-Jan-21 British Land Ord 25p 8.4 19-Feb-21 DotDigital Ord 0.5p 0.83 29-Jan-21 Electrocomponents Ord 10p 6.1 29-Jan-21 Experian 11.15 05-Feb-21 F&C Investment Trust 2.9 01-Feb-21 Focusrite Ord 0.1p 2.9 29-Jan-21 Hibernia Reit € 1.74 28-Jan-21 Iomart Ord 1p 2.6 29-Jan-21 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust 0.9 29-Jan-21 Northern 2 VCT 2 29-Jan-21 QINETIQ Ord 1p 2.2 05-Feb-21 Schroder European Reit 1.44 25-Jan-21 Shires Income Ord 50p 3 29-Jan-21 The Panoply 0.2 29-Jan-21 UDG Healthcare 9.64 05-Feb-21 Unicorn AIM VCT 3.5 11-Feb-21 Wincanton Ord 10p 2.85 22-Jan-21 XPS Pensions 2.3 04-Feb-21

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

IC ONLINE

The data in the table above is a small selection of what’s available on our website. Just go to www.investorschronicle.co.uk/shares and click on the dividend calendar box. You can download a full table of ex-dividend dates as an Excel spreadsheet. The dividend calendar is updated every Friday.