/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Royal Mail finally breaks union deadlock

COMPANIES 

Royal Mail finally breaks union deadlock

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Royal Mail Plc

  1. Royal Mail profits slump despite parcel boom

  2. Royal Mail: return to sender

  3. Royal Mail looks for salvation via cost-cutting

Most read today

  1. Investing Explained 

    The IC guide to company annual reports

  2. Managing Your Money 

    How to drip-feed money into distressed markets

  3. Investment Ideas 

    S4 Capital ready to lap up digital growth

  4. COMPANIES 

    Payment companies are outgrowing their middle-men role

  5. Investment Ideas 

    Look beyond the FAANGs with LF Miton US Opportunities

More on Royal Mail Plc

COMPANIES 

Royal Mail profits slump despite parcel boom

Parcel growth pushed revenue higher during the first half but that was offset by higher costs

Royal Mail profits slump despite parcel boom
SELL

Investment Ideas 

Royal Mail: return to sender

Royal Mail: return to sender
SELL

COMPANIES 

Royal Mail looks for salvation via cost-cutting

Royal Mail looks for salvation via cost-cutting
SELL

Investment Ideas 

Covid-19 sets Royal Mail back further

Covid-19 sets Royal Mail back further
SELL

Investment Ideas 

Royal Mail workers set to strike again

Royal Mail workers set to strike again
SELL

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

News Review 23 Dec: Cairn Energy wins big in India

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week

News Review 23 Dec: Cairn Energy wins big in India

COMPANIES 

Payment companies are outgrowing their middle-men role

Payment companies are outgrowing their middle-men role

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 4 - 8 January

Week Ahead: 4 - 8 January

COMPANIES 

Is Kingspan the next Boohoo?

Is Kingspan the next Boohoo?

COMPANIES 

Luxury retailers reliant on – or vulnerable to – digital transformation?

Luxury retailers reliant on – or vulnerable to – digital transformation?

More from News

COMPANIES 

News Review 23 Dec: Cairn Energy wins big in India

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week

News Review 23 Dec: Cairn Energy wins big in India

COMPANIES 

Payment companies are outgrowing their middle-men role

Payment companies are outgrowing their middle-men role

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 4 - 8 January

Week Ahead: 4 - 8 January

COMPANIES 

Is Kingspan the next Boohoo?

Is Kingspan the next Boohoo?

COMPANIES 

Luxury retailers reliant on – or vulnerable to – digital transformation?

Luxury retailers reliant on – or vulnerable to – digital transformation?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now