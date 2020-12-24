Vodafone offers €2.1bn to end German legal battle

- The group acquired a 77 per cent stake in Kabel Deutschland in 2013 but minority shareholders have been contesting the takeover price
- The €2.1bn deal will end a long-running legal battle but add to an already mountainous debt pile
