ABF chief's outsized Christmas box

- Initial fall in share price following sales
- Retailers still in limbo as we enter 2021
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Economics
The coming recession
The UK is heading for recession – a fact that tells us a lot about how we can and should handle economic downturns
Chris Dillow